"Everything done wrong"
Drunk police officer: hit and run after accident
"I did everything wrong that day", the officer admits during the trial at Leopoldstadt District Court. The Viennese officer caused a traffic accident while off duty and then abandoned an injured person. The negative run he had on June 6 is also shown by the place where he parked his damaged car after the crash.
This actually unspectacular accident on Taborstraße in Vienna's Leopoldstadt district at the beginning of June is quite something: not because the person who caused it was a police officer, but because it is surprising how the police officer behaved after the collision with an oncoming car.
Witness took a photo of the license plate
After stopping briefly, the 36-year-old drove away from the scene of the accident without providing assistance to the slightly injured driver of the second car and without informing the police. Because a witness took a photo, the license plate owner was quickly identified. Officers arrived at the colleague's home, where they detected a distinct odor of alcohol. There, the police officer refused to take a breathalyzer test and claimed that his car keys had been stolen. He did not provide any information about the whereabouts of the car.
It later transpired that the driver had parked the damaged car in front of an ambulance station of all places. The car blocked the exit there, obstructed an emergency vehicle and had to be towed away.
Apology to the victim
During his trial at Leopoldstadt District Court for negligent assault and abandonment of an injured person, the man made a remorseful confession: "I can't explain it to myself. But I know that I did everything wrong that day that a person can do wrong," he said and apologized to the victim.
The fine imposed amounts to 3360 euros and is already legally binding.
As the "Krone" learned from police sources, the driver who caused the accident got off with a fine in court, which his lawyer Mirsad Musliu confirmed when asked: "The fine imposed is 3360 euros and is already legally binding."
Case not quite over yet
However, the unpleasant case is not yet over for the officer. In addition to having his driving license revoked, the man is probably still facing disciplinary proceedings.
