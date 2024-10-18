Drunk police officer: hit and run after accident

Witness took a photo of the license plate

After stopping briefly, the 36-year-old drove away from the scene of the accident without providing assistance to the slightly injured driver of the second car and without informing the police. Because a witness took a photo, the license plate owner was quickly identified. Officers arrived at the colleague's home, where they detected a distinct odor of alcohol. There, the police officer refused to take a breathalyzer test and claimed that his car keys had been stolen. He did not provide any information about the whereabouts of the car.