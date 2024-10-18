Why fewer and fewer Austrians want an electric car

Reasons for the electric slump

The change of heart when it comes to electromobility is easy to explain: "The interest in electric cars is there in principle, but many Austrians are still concerned about the range and the costs of running them," says Axel Preiss from EY. "The registration figures for this market segment are also developing accordingly." And for 21 percent of those surveyed, the lack of charging infrastructure is still an obstacle to buying an electric car.