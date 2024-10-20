What companies are now using to attract new apprentices

Salary alone is no longer enough

Motorcycle manufacturer KTM rewards those who complete their apprenticeship with very good or good results with a motorcycle. BMW Steyr offers a bonus and 1500 euros towards a driving license. Discount retailer Hofer pays well above the collective wage agreement for the first three years of apprenticeship, pays a bonus for positive apprenticeship results and, depending on success, gives out travel or merchandise vouchers. At the same time, the company, which is based in Sattledt, emphasizes: An attractive salary alone is no longer enough to attract potential applicants. Flexibility, work-life balance and the employer's contribution to environmental protection are important to them.