Within Temptation: “Today I know what I want”

On "Bleed Out", Within Temptation not only experiment more clearly with the quirky sub-genre of djent for the first time and sing about omnipresent themes such as women's rights, battles against inner demons and oppression, they have also broken away from the former major label after years in order to have the reins even more clearly in their own hands. "Over the years, I've learned to express my opinion more clearly. In our older songs, we hid a lot of topics behind metaphors because I wasn't sure whether it was okay to say what I had to say. But we only live once and in this short time in the universe it's important to stand up for yourself and your interests." The temporary band fatigue is long gone. "I now know much more clearly what I want to write about and I can feel the fire inside me. The team structure fits very well and it can go on like this for a long time."