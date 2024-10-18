Ice Hockey
The league schedule is also strange this year
Salzburg's schedule in the Ice Hockey League is somewhat curious. The Eisbulls face Asiago for the second time in round eight and the KAC for the second time on Sunday. In the Alps Hockey League, the Zell Ice Bears kept their white home vest.
A long phase in the basic round with far more home games than away games or vice versa - the Bulls' schedule in the ice hockey league is always full of strange twists and turns. A curiosity this year: The David crew will face Asiago for the second time on their away trip today (eighth game). And Sunday's home game against KAC provides the next double-pack. Which had already happened against Pustertal, as the Round 29 meeting had been brought forward. So: nine matchdays and half the league has not yet "enjoyed" the champions. Who are chasing their first away win in Asiago. "There are no easy games in the league," says Benji Nissner, who is aware of the recent Asiago games, which have always been decided in the final.
In the Alps League, Zell's Polar Bears kept their white home vest and came from 1:0 down to beat Cortina 4:1 thanks to a strong final phase with three goals in the last five minutes. The Juniors, meanwhile, did not have any success. Kitzbühel went sledding with the team from Mozartstadt and dispatched them 6:1.
