The league schedule is also strange this year

A long phase in the basic round with far more home games than away games or vice versa - the Bulls' schedule in the ice hockey league is always full of strange twists and turns. A curiosity this year: The David crew will face Asiago for the second time on their away trip today (eighth game). And Sunday's home game against KAC provides the next double-pack. Which had already happened against Pustertal, as the Round 29 meeting had been brought forward. So: nine matchdays and half the league has not yet "enjoyed" the champions. Who are chasing their first away win in Asiago. "There are no easy games in the league," says Benji Nissner, who is aware of the recent Asiago games, which have always been decided in the final.