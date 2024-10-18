Mocking players? “That has to do with respect”

The leadership group around Janis Blaswich should be present at this meeting. The fact that the German was mocked in the 4-0 defeat against Brest did not go down well with Seonbuchner. "That also has to do with respect. But the team showed afterwards that they stand by their captain." Coach Pep Lijnders did not want to reveal whether he will be in goal against Altach on Saturday. The Dutchman said: "We have to change something. After the last game, it's clear that we have to defend better. We played our best games when we defended with everything we had." Enough talk, now we need action. A win over Altach would be the first step out of the crisis.