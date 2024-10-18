Irritating topic Blaswich
Mocking players? “That has to do with respect”
Runners-up Salzburg worked through the sporting crisis, but sporting director Seonbuchner and coach Lijnders wanted to reveal little. The handling of captain Blaswich is a clearly irritating topic.
The heads of those responsible at Salzburg have been spinning in recent days due to the current crisis at the runners-up. "Normally, the time during an international break is quieter. This time, we used it to have intensive discussions in various rounds of talks," said sporting director Bernhard Seonbuchner at the media meeting on Thursday.
The entire season so far has been analyzed - both the strong start and the disgraceful last few weeks. The conclusions? The Bulls didn't really want to reveal them. "Many things are discussed internally. We don't want to make it public. There is not just one reason. But first and foremost it's about our own performance, and that wasn't acceptable against Sturm," said the sporting director, who also commented on the meeting between the team council and fan representatives. "We want to overcome the challenges together. Dialogue with the fans is important to us."
The leadership group around Janis Blaswich should be present at this meeting. The fact that the German was mocked in the 4-0 defeat against Brest did not go down well with Seonbuchner. "That also has to do with respect. But the team showed afterwards that they stand by their captain." Coach Pep Lijnders did not want to reveal whether he will be in goal against Altach on Saturday. The Dutchman said: "We have to change something. After the last game, it's clear that we have to defend better. We played our best games when we defended with everything we had." Enough talk, now we need action. A win over Altach would be the first step out of the crisis.
Empire before expansion
Meanwhile, what the "Krone" had already reported was confirmed yesterday: Red Bull and the Arnault family are working on a takeover of the French second division club Paris FC. According to AFP, the Arnaut family is aiming to purchase 55% of the club's shares and Red Bull a further 15%.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
