That's what's behind it
“Is this a joke?” FC Bayern secretly changes its logo
FC Bayern Munich has secretly changed its club logo - which has not gone down well with some fans.
However, it is only a minimal change. The colors in the new version are slightly brighter than before. The blue is a little stronger and the red is also brighter.
The German record champions last gave their logo a new look in 2017. At that time, individual letters, the diamond pattern and the colors, among other things, were slightly adjusted.
The club has not yet officially confirmed the new logo change. However, the change is already visible on social media channels.
Mixed reactions
The change is causing mixed reactions among fans online, but most are not very enthusiastic. From "That looks terrible" to "The old logo is better" to "Is that a joke? It looks like shit", X has it all. However, there are also positive comments that "think the new logo is cooler".
Protests at the weekend?
It remains to be seen how the hard core of Bayern fans in the curve will react at the weekend. They recently protested against the special black Wiesn jersey with a red jersey bearing the inscription: "The club colors are untouchable!
FC Bayern will host VfB Stuttgart on Saturday at 6.30 pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
