Two days before death
Why Kate Cassidy left Liam Payne behind alone
A farewell with tragic consequences: Just two days before the death of Liam Payne, 31, his girlfriend Kate Cassidy decided to leave the singer behind in Buenos Aires and fly to Miami alone.
In a TikTok video - unaware of what was about to happen - the 25-year-old influencer described the background to this momentous decision.
"I was so ready to go"
Cassidy, who has been by Payne's side since 2022, openly admitted that the trip took longer than planned and that she felt exhausted after two weeks in Argentina. The couple had originally planned to spend just five days in South America, including attending a concert by Payne's former bandmate Niall Horan.
But the five days eventually turned into two weeks, which put Cassidy under increasing strain. "I was so ready to go," she explained in the October 14 video. "I love South America, but I hate staying in one place for too long."
@kateecass
soooo happpiii to b back in sunshine state♬ original sound - nicole
Despite a "weird rash" she got due to her fear of flying, the influencer decided to fly home. "I just had to get home," she said.
As soon as she arrived in Florida, Cassidy felt a huge sense of relief. "I was so happy to be home," she added. But the joy didn't last long, because just two days later the world was shocked by the news of the singer's death.
The former singer of the British band One Direction passed away in Buenos Aires on Wednesday at the age of 31. The circumstances of his death are shocking: the musician fell from the third floor of a hotel into a courtyard.
Fans held a vigil
After the news broke, fans gathered for a candlelight vigil outside the hotel in the Palermo district. According to media reports, the singer's body was taken to a mortuary. The police investigated the hotel. According to eyewitnesses, Payne may have been under the influence of narcotics.
In August 2023, the singer ("Strip That Down") canceled his planned tour of South America at short notice due to a kidney infection. He spent a week in hospital with a "severe kidney infection", he wrote on Instagram at the time.
Payne had become a star as a member of the boy band One Direction ("What Makes You Beautiful"). Since 2016, he has been active as a solo artist like his former bandmates Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, who had already left the group a year earlier.
