What does this woman have in common with Marcel Hirscher?

Michaela Waldl packs her things and heads into the forest. The fall day is perfect for her plan. Here, the 55-year-old finds everything she needs for her job. It consists of making pretty decorations and posting them on Instagram and TikTok. 700,000 people follow this lady, who is not a skier and yet has as many fans on Instagram as Marcel Hirscher. There are months when Waldl's videos have 20 million views. "I'm not famous now. Many people just see me as a nature girl, crafting aunt or fairy queen," says Michaela honestly. But her reach on Instagram and TikTok speaks a completely different language.