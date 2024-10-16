The FPÖ & ÖVP have long been in agreement on these issues

Kickl praised the last turquoise-blue coalition to date

Many of these points were already the focus of the last ÖVP-FPÖ government under Sebastian Kurz and Heinz-Christian Strache (December 2017 - May 2019). Kickl was part of this government at the time as Minister of the Interior, Nehammer was ÖVP Secretary General. On Wednesday, Kickl praised this government, which had been "good for Austria" until the Ibiza scandal.