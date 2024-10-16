Despite Nehammer-No:
The FPÖ & ÖVP have long been in agreement on these issues
Despite the failed talks with Karl Nehammer, Herbert Kickl continues to court the favor of the ÖVP and a blue-Turkish coalition. According to him, there are many overlaps in terms of content with the People's Party. And he is not wrong, as a krone.at analysis shows.
If you compare the two party platforms and recall the standard phrases used during the election campaign, you can see that the FPÖ and ÖVP are very close in terms of content.
There are fewer similarities in terms of content with the SPÖ
There are far greater differences with the SPÖ under Andreas Babler (e.g. inheritance and wealth tax). In addition, Blue and Turquoise are currently working together in three federal states (Lower Austria, Upper Austria and Salzburg) and could soon be joined by a fourth federal state, Vorarlberg.
The fact is that the approximately 55% that the FPÖ and ÖVP have arithmetically achieved together is also an expression of this majority's desire for a center-right government and a center-right course and certainly not a mandate for the establishment of an Austro-Losser-Ampel.
FPÖ-Chef Herbert Kickl
However, the vehement refusal of (still) Chancellor Karl Nehammer to form a coalition with FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl makes a blue-Turkish alliance at federal level a distant prospect.
Yet there would already be agreement on some major issues.
- Asylum and migration. This is where the FPÖ and ÖVP have the greatest overlaps. Some examples of overlaps: Protective custody for criminal asylum seekers, combating smuggling, closing borders, speeding up deportations, restrictive measures against illegal migration, legalization of pushbacks, making new applications for citizenship more difficult, revoking dual citizenships, penalties for those unwilling to integrate, cutting social benefits for asylum seekers, focus on German and values courses for asylum seekers, payment card instead of pocket money for refugees.
- Economic, tax and location policy. Reduction of non-wage labor costs, reduction of the tax and contribution ratio, reduction of corporate income tax, no inheritance and wealth tax, further tax relief, less bureaucracy in the state, more companies, more personal responsibility and performance incentives ("performance must be worthwhile again"), strengthening of the business location (social market economy), balanced budget by the end of the coming legislative period, cost-cutting measures against immigration into the social system, evaluation of educational leave with regard to its effectiveness.
Cash and debt brake in the constitution.
Social policy. Centralize health insurance, reduce unemployment benefits, make daily and weekly working hours more flexible (no to the 32-hour week), promote private pension provision for old age.
Cultural, family and education policy. Creation of a guiding culture (support for Austrian restaurants with Austrian food), bonus for mothers who stay at home, against gender ideology, no basic security for children, no common school until the age of 14.
Housing and environmental policy. More affordable housing (but no upper rent limits), fight against climate glue, trust in future technologies, position Austria as a car country.
Justice. Lowering the age of criminal responsibility to twelve years, better control of the criminal justice system.
Kickl praised the last turquoise-blue coalition to date
Many of these points were already the focus of the last ÖVP-FPÖ government under Sebastian Kurz and Heinz-Christian Strache (December 2017 - May 2019). Kickl was part of this government at the time as Minister of the Interior, Nehammer was ÖVP Secretary General. On Wednesday, Kickl praised this government, which had been "good for Austria" until the Ibiza scandal.
For possible exploratory talks, Kickl's FPÖ would like to see a "joint assessment of the situation" and a cash fall with the ÖVP.
Kickl continues to reach out to ÖVP leader
The FPÖ had also prepared a roadmap for exploratory talks. This comprises six thematic blocks, from the economy to asylum and health. They were scheduled to begin on October 22 and end on November 14.
"Our negotiating team is ready to enter into these negotiations around the clock," emphasized Kickl.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
