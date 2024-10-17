Vorteilswelt
In Graz-Gösting

Surprise: City extends lease for castle ruins

Nachrichten
17.10.2024 05:59

Surprise in the provincial capital: according to information from "Krone", the city of Graz is extending the lease for the castle ruins for another year. This avoids a potentially protracted legal dispute. You can read about the new terms negotiated here.

0 Kommentare

The modern saga surrounding the old Gösting Castle has been enriched by a surprising chapter. On November 24, 2023, the Graz City Senate decided to terminate the lease agreement that former mayor Siegfried Nagl signed as one of his last official acts shortly after the Graz elections in 2021. The city was to "take over" the ruins from owner Hubert Auer for 50 years.

The negotiated contract provides for a value-assured lease of 40,000 euros per year (indexed value 2023: 46,700 euros). The city also undertook to renovate the castle by December 31, 2026 for 850,000 euros and to connect it to the public water, sewage and electricity network.

Lease agreement does not expire after all
The notice period was one year and the lease was due to expire on November 30. According to information from "Krone", however, this will not happen. Following the death of Auer in November of the previous year, the court appointed a trustee for the estate. The trustee disputed the timely termination, which should have been received by 30. 11. 2023. However, the City of Graz disagreed.

A compromise has now been found to avoid a protracted legal dispute. As the office of KPÖ City Councillor for Finance Manfred Eber confirmed to the "Krone", the lease will now run for another year - until November 30, 2025. The fee will be reduced to 20,000 euros (by more than half) and the investment obligation on the part of the City of Graz in the amount of 850,000 euros will be suspended.

"Even if the decision was not easy, it is ultimately in the interests of the City of Graz that this 'inherited' contract from the previous government is terminated. At the same time, we are in ongoing discussions with the representative of the estate and are open to talks regarding future cooperation," says Eber.  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

