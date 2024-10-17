Surprise: City extends lease for castle ruins

Lease agreement does not expire after all

The notice period was one year and the lease was due to expire on November 30. According to information from "Krone", however, this will not happen. Following the death of Auer in November of the previous year, the court appointed a trustee for the estate. The trustee disputed the timely termination, which should have been received by 30. 11. 2023. However, the City of Graz disagreed.