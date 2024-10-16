Had to be freed
19-year-old raped and locked up in Vienna
The two knew each other briefly when an Afghan invited a 19-year-old into his apartment. He then allegedly raped her there, left the condemned house and locked it behind him. The police searched for the young woman for over an hour. The accused 32-year-old denied it in court.
In the early hours of August 4, police and firefighters freed a 19-year-old woman from a condemned house in Vienna's 17th district, completely in tears and trembling. She finally made frightening statements to the police: A 32-year-old had raped her in the "apartment", then simply locked her up and left her behind.
Invited to the condemned house and raped
The young woman had met the accused at the Josefstädter Straße subway station on the afternoon of the day of the crime. They got on well and he invited her to his place - a condemned house on Hernalser Hauptstraße. He was using drugs; she refused. "He then started to undress her," the public prosecutor describes. "She tried several times to push the defendant away from her. She said several times that he should stop." He then raped her under threat of violence.
"We had sex, but it wasn't forced"
According to the indictment, the Afghan man pleaded anything but guilty. He told the police that he did not know the victim at all and that he was at a friend's house at the time of the crime. However, he changed this statement again in front of the jury at the Vienna Regional Court: "I am innocent. I didn't rape her. She knew me. Yes, we had sex, but it wasn't forced."
Locked up for over an hour
However, his accounts do not match those of the 19-year-old woman or the DNA expert. Regarding the locking up of the victim, he states: "She told me to lock the door." She must have been trapped in the condemned house for at least an hour, trying to break down the door with a card and a spoon. She was unable to tell the police, who had already alerted her, exactly where she was. Only a passer-by who became aware of the 19-year-old by knocking on the window was able to help her.
However, the young woman did not show up for the trial against her accused rapist. It therefore had to be postponed until November 13.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
