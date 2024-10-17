Festival in Salzburg
What’s worth seeing at Jazz and the City?
For four days, Salzburg's old town will once again be transformed into a center of good jazz. Over 40 internationally acclaimed artists from the scene will be coming to the Salzach from today until Sunday to give free concerts. The "Krone" has the highlights of "Jazz and the City".
THE STARS!
Reuben James: From university dropout to celebrated shooting star. Has already toured with Sam Smith, but also works regularly with classical stars such as Lang Lang. His own music is jazz-based, but also infused with soul and pop. On October 18, he will be playing open air on the stage at Residenzplatz.
Kit Downes: The British jazz musician has pretty much everything under control that has keys. His imagination in dealing with organs has earned him a special position in contemporary European jazz. On October 18, you can hear him at the Kollegienkirche and the following day with Polish pianist Marta Warelis at the same venue.
THE INSIDER TIPS!
Fuensanta: Singer, double bass player and poet. Her music is rooted in poetry, improvisation and her Mexican heritage, and her voice is always shrouded in mystery. The Kollegienkirche is therefore the ideal venue on October 17th for this musically colorful magic to unfold in the best possible way.
Gabor Vosteen: can play the recorder with his mouth and nose, but he can also perform magic. He turns this supposedly simple instrument into the star of his one-man show, which has already taken him to the hallowed halls of the Elbphilharmonie. His gig on October 19 may be advertised for children, but it is also a real recommendation for adults.
THE DRUMHERUM!
House of Impro: For the duration of the festival, the "Blaue Gans" will become an experimental laboratory for the artists present. What they do there is up to them and, above all, very spontaneous. Tip: set the push alert of the festival app "Events Altstadt Salzburg".
Hidden Tracks: Various artists invite you to join them on walks to special places in the city and to exchange ideas on October 18, 19 and 20.
Public rehearsal: Trumpeter and filmmaker Volker Goetze will be looking over his shoulder in the Zwergelgartenpavillon on October 18 when he rehearses a duo with electro artist Vernon Chatelein that definitely promises some surprises.
Larissa Schütz
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
