Slapping his sons: Shitstorm against Gottschalk

Support from Bavaria's Minister of Economic Affairs

Although the beating of children has been officially banned in Germany since 2001, even Bavaria's Minister of Economic Affairs Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) jumped to his aid: "Dear Mr. Kachelmann, please fire up your wood stove, make yourself a nice potato soup and don't be so nasty to Mr. Gottschalk. Bet you'll feel better then!" he wrote on X.