Big differences
Training costs between 24.90 and 120 euros
Consumer advocates recommend contracts that can be terminated on a monthly basis and advise you to compare needs and offers in detail. This is because long-term contracts and advance payments are usually difficult to cancel, and some gyms charge a lot of money for offers that you may not even use.
The cold season is just around the corner and is once again driving numerous sports enthusiasts to their local gyms. But the choice and price range are wide, and often the desire to work out indoors evaporates as quickly as the first snowfall of the year, but the contract continues to run.
Monthly termination is an advantage
31 fitness studios offer monthly cancelable rates. This means that the contract can be terminated quickly without any problems. Multi-year contract commitments should be avoided: although these are often illegal, some providers stubbornly insist on them. Legal enforcement costs a lot of time and nerves, even with the support of the Chamber of Labor.
Money quickly gone
The AK Upper Austria therefore recommends contracts that can be terminated monthly. In the case of longer commitments or advance payment, the money is lost if the customer is not motivated or if the studio changes hands or goes bankrupt. In the event of bankruptcy, the only option is to file for insolvency and the pre-paid fees are usually lost.
Wide price range
The costs for unlimited training and monthly payment are between 24.90 and 120 euros. All in all, the first year of training at a gym costs between 328.80 and 1,440 euros.
Find out and compare
The offers are just as varied - from simple training to coaching and luxurious wellness areas, everything is available. The consumer advocates therefore recommend getting well informed, comparing offers and recording agreements in writing. It is also advisable to complete a trial training session.
Be careful with contracts
Caution should also be exercised when signing a contract: Before signing, you should ask about all the key points and put any verbal promises in writing. You should also ask for a copy of the contract.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
