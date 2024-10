There's a lot going on on the stages in Upper Austria this weekend. The Kellertheater in Linz is celebrating its 70th anniversary, an improv musical show is also taking place in the provincial capital and the Comedy Hirten are providing plenty of laughs in Pregarten. But there is also plenty on offer musically. From traditional Gstanzl Singa to a Viennese cello quartet and French chansons, there is sure to be something for everyone.