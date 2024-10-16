New team boss
England press rages: “We don’t need Tuchel!”
According to media reports, Thomas Tuchel will be the new England national soccer coach. Explosive: this would be the first time a German would be in charge of the "Three Lions". England's press is beside itself.
"England must be English down to the last man in the shirt. We don't need a Thomas Tuchel, we need a patriot who puts country first, second and third," demands the Daily Mail. "The coach should be someone born and bred in the soccer culture of this country, someone who is familiar with the best and worst of our country."
The Three Lions have only ever had two foreign team managers. The Swede Sven-Göran Eriksson, who recently died of cancer, was in charge from January 2001 to July 2006, and the Italian Fabio Capello from December 2007 to February 2012.
Now a German of all people is to take over. "That means the national team will be led by a coach from England's biggest rival," says the Mirror, also aware of the explosive nature of the situation.
"Betrayal of the much-vaunted path"
"Tuchel - a victim of principle or the best man for the job in England? The Football Association's decision to appoint Thomas Tuchel as England's new national team coach is seen by many as a betrayal of the much-vaunted path from the national team's headquarters at St. George's Park to the top and an insult to home-grown coaching talent," the BBC comments on the decision.
It is "a radical and significant departure from the path the FA took ten years ago under Dan Ashworth, then director of elite development, with its so-called 'DNA' to establish a philosophy that runs through all English teams." One thing is certain: Tuchel will lead England to the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada. But there is already plenty of headwind ...
