14-year-old Viennese surprises at European Table Tennis Championships

Karoline Mischek, Anastasia Sterner, Liu Yuan and Skerbinz secured one of the first two places in their four-player groups, which will earn them promotion. European Championship debutant Skerbinz defeated the much higher-rated Polish player Natalia Bogdanowicz and then Slovakia's Ema Labosova 3:1. The four Austrians will play for group victory on Wednesday morning and then into the play-off.