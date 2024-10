Caught in a fraud trap: “Could slap me!”

"Hello mom, this is my new number" - all too often the textual beginning of a psychological and costly dilemma. As a woman from Klagenfurt recently found out. The 58-year-old had received a WhatsApp message and was asked for financial support in the course of further chats. The victim transferred several thousand euros - directly to the fraudsters' account. A classic case of the so-called daughter or son trick. The woman from Klagenfurt literally paid for her willingness to help.