Single mom
Almost a thousand euros more in care allowance won
The four-year-old boy of a single mother suffers from a serious hereditary disease and needs round-the-clock care. The PVA rejected a decision to increase the care allowance and even reclassified the boy to the lowest level. Thanks to the Chamber of Labor, he now receives level five care allowance.
A hereditary disease makes life difficult for a four-year-old boy and severely disrupts his development. The child suffers from impaired movement and balance, falls frequently and can barely articulate himself. The treatment is a heavy burden for the single mother from the Linz area.
Care at night too
The boy needs constant care during the day, and care is also required at night. The mother therefore applied to the Pension Insurance Institution (PVA) for an increase in care allowance.
To the astonishment of those affected, the application was not only rejected, but the boy was downgraded from care level three to the lowest level. For the single mother, this meant only 192 euros per month instead of 551.60 euros.
194 hours of care per month
The desperate mother turned to the Chamber of Labor in Linz. According to the medical report drawn up during the court proceedings, the young boy requires 194 hours of care per month. However, this actually means that he falls into care level 5 and the AK successfully won this in court. He now receives 1123.50 euros per month.
If decisions do not do justice to the state of health and care needs of those affected, our members can count on the legal support of the Chamber of Labor.
Andreas Stangl, Präsident der Arbeiterkammer in Oberösterreich
This is not an isolated case: last year, the Chamber of Labor had to intervene in 710 care allowance cases, winning 5.3 million euros for those affected. This year, 734 cases have already been concluded.
