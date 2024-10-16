Not a department store after all?
What the owner can do with the Benko ruins
The new owner of the ruined department store on Vienna's Mariahilfer Strasse wants a new "utilization concept" for the building. His permits actually offer quite a bit of leeway. However, the city is already taking a stand against any additional expansion plans.
Vienna City Hall and the Neubau district council remain curious as to what "new utilization concept" the Stumpf Group has in mind for the Signa ruins on Mariahilfer Strasse. The options open to the Viennese real estate investor, which was recently awarded the contract for the building, are defined by the building permit valid until 2026, which it bought from the René Benko bankruptcy.
Stores do not have to be on the ground floor
The "mixed dedication" of Mariahilfer Strasse as a residential and commercial area gives Stumpf some leeway. However, commercial use is prescribed for the "ground floor zone" up to a height of 3.50 meters. Instead of stores, this could also be a fitness center, for example. However, Gerhard Cech, head of Vienna's building police and an expert on Vienna's real estate sector, does not believe this is the case: renting out the space as retail space is simply the most lucrative option.
Any deviation from the valid building permit must be approved. However, there will be no more exceptions than there are now with regard to building height.
From the second floor upwards, however, areas intended for stores and hotels could also become luxury apartments or offices. Of course, the building police would have to take another look at these and other changes to the plans, which would take time. And time is money. The more extensive the changes requested, the more time would be needed for the appraisal and the necessary approvals, Cech reminds the new owner of the building.
No need to fear an extension
However, Cech puts a stop to any dreams of further extensions: The height limits had already been exhausted in the original plans, and even then only on the condition that the promised green, freely accessible terrace was added to the roof. "Mr. Benko has also already tried to get what he can out of it," says Cech, feeling steeled for any necessary negotiations from the past.
One way or another, the Viennese are in for another major construction site, Cech is certain. A crane is needed simply so that the building finally has a façade. He does not want to venture a prediction as to whether the construction site will get going again before the end of the year. That depends above all on whether the new owner wants to continue working with the construction companies that have already been active.
