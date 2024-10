How FBI agents unmasked crypto price manipulators

The prices of cryptocurrencies are based on supply and demand - right? Apparently not: after extensive investigations, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was able to prove that manipulation in the crypto world is anything but unusual. A total of 18 people and companies were charged with fraud and market manipulation, and arrests were made in three different states. For the manipulators, the raid came unexpectedly; the FBI used a previously unknown and rather perfidious tactic. Krone+ explains how it worked.