Tesla wants to protect “Robotaxi” as a trademark

Production expected to start in 2026

Musk had announced that Tesla's self-driving robotaxi is expected to go into production in 2026. It will also be available to buy privately at a price below 30,000 dollars. At the same time, he himself admitted that he tends to be too optimistic when it comes to deadlines. Investors were disappointed by the lack of concrete details about the plans and caused Tesla shares to fall by around nine percent after the event.