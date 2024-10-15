“There are other things”: Shiffrin starts to ponder

Shiffrin's main goal for the season is to "literally stay the way I am". She praises the recapture of the overall World Cup from Lara Gut-Behrami as "my guiding star" for the World Cup winter. With the sixth big globe, she would draw level with record winner Annemarie Moser-Pröll. As far as the hundred is concerned, she is keeping her cool, but lets it be known that the mark is as important to her as improving Ingemar Stenmark's record (86 wins). She has not had any placement goals in the conventional sense for some time now. "I just want to carry on as before and work hard."