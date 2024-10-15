Vorteilswelt
Austria women win

On a high with Kirchberger! “Running excellently”

Nachrichten
15.10.2024 08:00

Austria is back! The violet women also beat Altach and after the 5:0 are only two points behind top club St. Pölten. Two newcomers are partly responsible for this: Carina Wenninger and Gini Kirchberger, for whom it is a completely successful homecoming after many years in Germany.

Still undefeated. With the 5:0 home win against Altach, they consolidated second place in the league behind serial double winners St. Pölten - Austrias women's soccer team is currently flying high.

Celebrating with Carina Wenninger (2nd from right), captain Verena Volkmer (center) and Co. (Bild: Raimund Nics)
Celebrating with Carina Wenninger (2nd from right), captain Verena Volkmer (center) and Co.
(Bild: Raimund Nics)

In particular, team defender Gini Kirchberger, who was recruited in the summer, is also performing well. "It's going really well, it's a lot of fun. We're working really well, held our own as a team against Altach and defended superbly. Everyone is committed and wants to develop," praised the 5-0 scorer and long-time Germany international, most recently with Frankfurt. "I haven't regretted the move home for a single day. On the contrary: I feel very comfortable here, I can work on the side - and my family, the 'Kirchberger baggage', is always there at the games. It's a great feeling," smiles the 31-year-old defender, who, after studying sports management and marketing, now works 20 hours a week in marketing and communications at Wien Holding. "It's a good fit, it's totally flexible. I can continue to concentrate on soccer."

Austrias women's coach Stefan Kenesei. (Bild: Austria Wien)
Austrias women's coach Stefan Kenesei.
(Bild: Austria Wien)

Alongside national team colleague Kathi Schiechtl and former team captain Carina Wenninger, who have long been good friends, the aim is to reach the top 4 and thus the upper play-offs. "Then we'll look ahead humbly," says Gini. "But playing internationally would be cool." Coach Stefan Kenesei has a similar view. "The goals should be big and a title at some point. But it will be very, very difficult this season because of St. Pölten. Our minimum goal is the play-off. Of course, it would be cool to play in the Champions League with Austria for the first time as an independent club." To achieve this, they will also need the goals of captain Verena Volkmer, who once again leads the league scoring charts with seven goals. The champions and runners-up will play in the top flight in the new season, while the third-placed team will play in a new European Cup competition.

ADMIRAL WOMEN'S BUNDESLIGA: 1st St. Pölten (19/7), 2nd Austria (17/7), 3rd Sturm Graz (10/6), ...6th Vienna (8/7).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Mayerhofer
Christian Mayerhofer
