Austria women win
On a high with Kirchberger! “Running excellently”
Austria is back! The violet women also beat Altach and after the 5:0 are only two points behind top club St. Pölten. Two newcomers are partly responsible for this: Carina Wenninger and Gini Kirchberger, for whom it is a completely successful homecoming after many years in Germany.
Still undefeated. With the 5:0 home win against Altach, they consolidated second place in the league behind serial double winners St. Pölten - Austrias women's soccer team is currently flying high.
In particular, team defender Gini Kirchberger, who was recruited in the summer, is also performing well. "It's going really well, it's a lot of fun. We're working really well, held our own as a team against Altach and defended superbly. Everyone is committed and wants to develop," praised the 5-0 scorer and long-time Germany international, most recently with Frankfurt. "I haven't regretted the move home for a single day. On the contrary: I feel very comfortable here, I can work on the side - and my family, the 'Kirchberger baggage', is always there at the games. It's a great feeling," smiles the 31-year-old defender, who, after studying sports management and marketing, now works 20 hours a week in marketing and communications at Wien Holding. "It's a good fit, it's totally flexible. I can continue to concentrate on soccer."
Alongside national team colleague Kathi Schiechtl and former team captain Carina Wenninger, who have long been good friends, the aim is to reach the top 4 and thus the upper play-offs. "Then we'll look ahead humbly," says Gini. "But playing internationally would be cool." Coach Stefan Kenesei has a similar view. "The goals should be big and a title at some point. But it will be very, very difficult this season because of St. Pölten. Our minimum goal is the play-off. Of course, it would be cool to play in the Champions League with Austria for the first time as an independent club." To achieve this, they will also need the goals of captain Verena Volkmer, who once again leads the league scoring charts with seven goals. The champions and runners-up will play in the top flight in the new season, while the third-placed team will play in a new European Cup competition.
ADMIRAL WOMEN'S BUNDESLIGA: 1st St. Pölten (19/7), 2nd Austria (17/7), 3rd Sturm Graz (10/6), ...6th Vienna (8/7).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.