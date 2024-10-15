On a high with Kirchberger! “Running excellently”

Alongside national team colleague Kathi Schiechtl and former team captain Carina Wenninger, who have long been good friends, the aim is to reach the top 4 and thus the upper play-offs. "Then we'll look ahead humbly," says Gini. "But playing internationally would be cool." Coach Stefan Kenesei has a similar view. "The goals should be big and a title at some point. But it will be very, very difficult this season because of St. Pölten. Our minimum goal is the play-off. Of course, it would be cool to play in the Champions League with Austria for the first time as an independent club." To achieve this, they will also need the goals of captain Verena Volkmer, who once again leads the league scoring charts with seven goals. The champions and runners-up will play in the top flight in the new season, while the third-placed team will play in a new European Cup competition.