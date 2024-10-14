Vorteilswelt
Trial in Feldkirch

“I’ll shoot you all in the head”

Nachrichten
14.10.2024 17:17

A former neo-Nazi was sentenced on Monday at Feldkirch Regional Court for National Socialist reactivation, dangerous threats and insults. The German had vilely insulted five young people from a migrant background and threatened to shoot them in the head. 

0 Kommentare

"I am very sorry for everything. I'm really not a bad person. I just wanted to help," the 54-year-old defendant apologized to the jury, sobbing. He doesn't understand at all that he has now been sentenced to three months in prison, albeit suspended, and a fine of 4560 euros for his courageous intervention that night.

The incident: It was around four o'clock in the morning on May 26th when the defendant went outside a pub in Bludenz to get some fresh air. Shortly afterwards, his colleague hurries out of the pub and puts an unconscious young woman in the truck driver's hand. "He said that two teenagers had given the woman drugs. That's when we called the police. That was the trigger for my verbal abuse," says the accused, describing his side of the story.

Desolate insults and threats
The accused had insulted the five young people in front of the pub as "fucking Kanaks", "fucking Turks" and "fucking foreigners" and threatened to shoot them in the head. He then described himself as a Nazi and backed this up by pulling up his trouser leg and showing the youths his tattoo, an imperial eagle with a swastika and SS runes. Underneath was the inscription "My honor means loyalty". Which is why he was also guilty of the crime of National Socialist reactivation.

Lawyer Maximilian Fritz. (Bild: Chantal Dorn)
Lawyer Maximilian Fritz.
(Bild: Chantal Dorn)

His legal counsel Maximilian Fritz did not want to accept this interpretation: his client was not a "classic neo-Nazi", but just a man who "took a wrong political turn at a young age". When asked by public prosecutor Konstanze Manhart why the accused had waited 20 years to get the tattoo, he replied that it had not been that easy. The verdict is already final.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
