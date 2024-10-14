“I’ll shoot you all in the head”

The incident: It was around four o'clock in the morning on May 26th when the defendant went outside a pub in Bludenz to get some fresh air. Shortly afterwards, his colleague hurries out of the pub and puts an unconscious young woman in the truck driver's hand. "He said that two teenagers had given the woman drugs. That's when we called the police. That was the trigger for my verbal abuse," says the accused, describing his side of the story.