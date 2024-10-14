"No longer happy"
Love-off! Eros Ramazzotti is single again
Eros Ramazzotti is single again: the cuddly singer and his girlfriend Dalila Gelsomino have split up after around two years of dating. The 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram.
Eros Ramazzotti had been flirting with the Italian for around two years. But it was not to be eternal love for the 60-year-old. As his now ex-girlfriend revealed on Instagram, she and the singer are already going their separate ways again.
"Were no longer happy"
Dalila announced this in a long message on her Instagram profile. It reads, among other things: "Eros and I were no longer happy."
It had been months of "pain and endless silence", Dalila continued in her break-up statement. She had tried everything to save her love for the singer. But in the end, she decided to let go.
"Several times I decided to take a step back when my dignity as a woman was not sufficiently protected by those who should have protected me," she explained.
"Feels bad"
She chose to be in a relationship out of love for the man behind the hype surrounding it, Dalila explained. But she had never been able to get used to life in the spotlight. "No one warns you what it's like to be the talk of the town. I can confirm that it feels bad. Real life is made up of reality, not ideas and stereotypes.
However, the split was amicable, Gelsomino hinted. "Eros remains a person who was important in my life, and our relationship is one of the best lessons I've ever received."
A couple for two years
Eros Ramazzotti and Dalila Gelsomino were together for two years. It is said that the singer and the 25 years younger Italian met in Mexico, where the 35-year-old had lived for several years.
Eros Ramazzotti was married to Michelle Hunziker from 1998 to 2009, with whom he has daughter Aurora Ramazzotti. His marriage to Marica Pellegrinelli lasted from 2014 to 2019 and the singer has a daughter and a son with her.
