The boss does it himself temporarily in Stripfing

"I can't say anything about that yet," said Alex Grünwald in an interview with the "Krone" on Sunday when asked why the ex-Austrian didn't take over on an interim basis at the Stripfing cooperation club himself. Now it's official, the 35-year-old will take over as head coach in addition to his role as sporting director, at least temporarily. "Together with the club, I have decided to take on the responsibility for the time being," says Grünwald, stepping into the breach. And he has big plans for the existing team: "We trust the team we put together in the summer and are determined to reverse the negative trend!"