Difficult talks
Will Bayern player extend his contract after all because of Kompany?
Bayern coach Vincent Kompany has turned things upside down in Munich and apparently won the hearts of many a player. Alphonso Davies is full of praise for his new coach and there even seems to be a turnaround in the contract poker.
"He's a brilliant guy. He picks the best players who train well. Every training session is a competition for places in the starting eleven. He's polite but firm," Davies told "The Athletic" when asked about Kompany.
In just a few weeks, the Belgian has clearly achieved what his predecessors failed to do: he has brought the team spirit back into the dressing room of the record champions. And that also impresses the young Canadian, whose free transfer to Real Madrid seemed to be a done deal.
Bayern remains in his heart
However, the new feel-good atmosphere at the Isar could yet turn things around for Davies. Apparently, the 23-year-old can well imagine extending his contract again. Even an agreement regarding salary, the previous sticking point in the negotiations, seems to be possible again.
If things continue to go so well and Davies feels so comfortable, there could be a happy ending in Munich after all, according to reports. The defender recently told Bild: "I'm playing here at Bayern Munich now and that's what I'm concentrating on. I want to win every game. That's why I'm not worrying about that at the moment. Regardless of whether I stay or leave the club, I will always carry this club in my heart."
