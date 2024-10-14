Vorteilswelt
Fall is going to be hot!

Heidi & Leni Klum seduce again in sexy lingerie

Nachrichten
14.10.2024 11:59

They've done it again! Heidi and Leni Klum present themselves again this fall as a sexy mother-daughter duo in the latest, seductive lingerie from Intimissimi. 

Heidi Klum and her eldest daughter Leni have already caused a stir in recent seasons by appearing together in front of the camera in beautiful lingerie from Intimissimi. After "the art of Italian opera" and "the art of Italian christmas", the motto of the latest campaign is "the art of Italian film".

Saucy campaign film
However, the sexy campaign was not shot in Italy, but at Bensberg Castle near Cologne. The result is not only great photos in which Heidi and Leni present the Italian lingerie manufacturer's fantastic new creations, but also a cheeky campaign film in the style of old Italian movies, in which both mom and daughter grab the retro camera themselves. 

Heidi and Leni Klum have done it again! This fall, they also appear as a sexy mother-daughter duo for Intimissimi (Bild: Intimissimi)
Heidi and Leni Klum have done it again! This fall, they also appear as a sexy mother-daughter duo for Intimissimi
(Bild: Intimissimi)
The Klums celebrate "the art of Italian film". (Bild: Intimissimi)
The Klums celebrate "the art of Italian film".
(Bild: Intimissimi)
In the campaign film, Heidi and Leni take it in turns to grab the camera themselves. (Bild: Intimissimi/Daniel Graf)
In the campaign film, Heidi and Leni take it in turns to grab the camera themselves.
(Bild: Intimissimi/Daniel Graf)

The message is clear: Intimissimi accompanies women through the most diverse moments - from cozy situations on the sofa to glamorous moments wrapped in fine lace.

Every woman should feel sensual
The Italian lingerie brand celebrates the uniqueness of every woman in all its facets and makes them feel confident and sensual in their underwear.

Regardless of the phase of life she is in or the cup she is wearing. Whether balconette bra, corsage or bustier bra - the designs offer perfect support and at the same time enchant with a wonderfully romantic look - this season in the colors Bordeaux red, black and nude.

Leni Klum presents the lingerie trends for fall - a real eye-catcher! (Bild: Intimissimi)
Leni Klum presents the lingerie trends for fall - a real eye-catcher!
(Bild: Intimissimi)
The 20-year-old has already stood in front of the camera several times with mom Heidi for Intimissimi. (Bild: Intimissimi)
The 20-year-old has already stood in front of the camera several times with mom Heidi for Intimissimi.
(Bild: Intimissimi)

Incidentally, none other than star photographer Rankin is responsible for the pictures. Thomas Hayo was once again responsible for the creative direction. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Leni Klum
