A thumping against the ÖFB team
Haaland speechless, colleague finds it “humiliating”
Erling Haaland certainly had a very different idea! Norway's superstar leaves Linz with a 5-1 defeat in his luggage. After the defeat against the Austrian team, the Manchester City striker was not in a talking mood, while team-mate Sander Berge had clear words for him.
Disappointed and speechless, Erling Haaland marched off the pitch and through the interview zone on Sunday evening. Unlike his team-mates, Haaland did not face the critical questions from the Norwegian journalists.
NRK expert Kristoffer Lokberg, who plays for Viking in Norway, criticized Haaland's behaviour after the debacle against the ÖFB team. "It's a shame that he didn't show up. We would have liked to have heard something from him in a situation like this," he said, taking the Norwegian captain to task.
While Haaland remained silent, teammate Sander Berge vented his frustration. It was "embarrassing and humiliating", he huffed after the bitter defeat against the Austrians in the Nations League.
Reaction from the team bus
Back to Haaland: The 24-year-old goal machine did have a reaction on social media. "Sorry to everyone," he addressed his compatriots from the team bus via Instagram story.
For the November games in the Nations League, he promises a full attack, then it's away against Slovenia and at home against Kazakhstan. A reaction is needed ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
