Sorry, ÖFB – but that’s the wrong signal

And Ralf Rangnick never tires of emphasizing how important the atmosphere, a real home advantage, is. That's why Austria now often plays and wins in Linz. But on November 17, the big Happel Oval will be the venue for a match against the Slovenians for promotion to the A-League. Around 22,000 tickets were sold before the Norway 5:1. A leap of faith. Because if you don't want to sit on the long side under the stadium roof, you have to pay 70 (!) euros, and 38 euros in the curve. In probably inhospitable weather with a view of the running track. In League B of the Nations League against Slovenia. With all due respect: Sorry, ÖFB, but that's completely the wrong signal!