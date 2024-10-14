"Krone" column
Sorry, ÖFB – but that’s the wrong signal
The ÖFB is jubilant after the 5:1 win against Norway, but the association is sending out "completely the wrong signal". A column by "Krone" reporter Rainer Bortenschlager.
Autograph and selfie hunters, shining children's eyes - experience Erling Haaland live for once! But only Marko Arnautovic and Co. turned the Linz stadium into a madhouse. Which was sold out with 16,500 fans. Of course, one is inclined to say ...
... but that is not a matter of course. Especially not at the Gugl. The LASK has gone far beyond the call of duty. In the Conference League, where the stars don't cavort, the cheapest (!) ticket on the long side costs 68 euros, even a standing ticket is more expensive than a seat in Hütteldorf. Rapid - and even Chelsea - charge almost half the price in the same competition. An absurdity in Linz. Which the LASK fan clubs acknowledged with a boycott.
And Ralf Rangnick never tires of emphasizing how important the atmosphere, a real home advantage, is. That's why Austria now often plays and wins in Linz. But on November 17, the big Happel Oval will be the venue for a match against the Slovenians for promotion to the A-League. Around 22,000 tickets were sold before the Norway 5:1. A leap of faith. Because if you don't want to sit on the long side under the stadium roof, you have to pay 70 (!) euros, and 38 euros in the curve. In probably inhospitable weather with a view of the running track. In League B of the Nations League against Slovenia. With all due respect: Sorry, ÖFB, but that's completely the wrong signal!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
