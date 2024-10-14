Hezbollah weapons cache near UN bases

Israel insists on relocation of UNIFIL

After UN peacekeepers were fired on during battles between Israeli soldiers and Hezbollah, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for restraint. Personnel and posts of UNIFIL troops should never be targeted, he said through a spokesperson. In response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's call for UNIFIL troops to be withdrawn from the combat zones in southern Lebanon, Guterres said that the peacekeeping force would remain at its bases there.