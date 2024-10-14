Team grades from the "Krone"
“Ice cold”: Marko, that was simply world class!
Austria's national soccer team "swept" Norway off the pitch with 5:1. A strong performance by coach Ralf Rangnick's team. The grades from "Krone" editor Georg Leblhuber ...
Scoring key:
6 world class, 5 very strong, 4 strong, 3 average, 2 weak, 1 not his day, 0 used too briefly.
Patrick Pentz: 3
Strong with his foot, confident with crosses, not very busy. But at 1:1 in the penalty area somewhere in the middle of nowhere!
Stefan Posch: 4
Blocked on a free-kick cross in a "wrestling match" - it was the crucial point before the 1:1. Got up - and made it 4:1.
Gernot Trauner: 5
Whether on the ground, in the air or when building up play as a defensive mastermind.
Philipp Lienhart: 4
The 1.89m defensive tower didn't get up for the collective lapse at 1:1. All the more so for the headed goal to make it 3:1.
Phillipp Mwene: 4
As a left-back, he repeatedly made his mark in attack.
Konrad Laimer: 5
Defensive interceptor, offensive passer who created danger from the second row.
Nicolas Seiwald: 4
Acted more defensively than Laimer, doing more to build up play than against Kazakhstan.
Romano Schmid: 4
As on Thursday in Linz, he set up Lienhart's headed goal with a precision corner kick.
Christoph Baumgartner: 5
First provided the assist for the 1:0, then worked hard to win the penalty to make it 2:1.
Marcel Sabitzer: 4
Even a cut couldn't stop him. Despite wearing a turban, always fired up the turbo on his runs. Provided the cross for 5:1.
Marko Arnautovic: 6
Left Hanche-Olsen standing before making it 1:0, before scoring from the inside of the 16. A world-class goal! As cold as yesterday's October evening when he scored the 2:1 penalty.
Michael Gregoritsch: 4
Came on for Arnautovic, saw and immediately scored with his head to make it 5:1.
Patrick Wimmer: 0
Used too briefly.
Michael Svoboda: 0
Used too briefly.
Matthias Seidl: 0
Used too briefly.
Florian Grillitsch: 0
Used too briefly.
