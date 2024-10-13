First state championship title for Thomas Rettenegger

The state championship titles in the Nordic combined were shared between the brothers. On Thursday, Stefan Rettenegger took victory on the normal hill in Eisenerz. On Sunday, brother Thomas struck back on the large hill in Bischofshofen. "It was easy. It's always cool in Bischofshofen," said the first-time national champion. The field of participants started with a 10-kilometer mass start on a city course. "It was a bit slippery, but we got through it without crashing," said the 24-year-old. He then proved that he is ready for the winter by jumping: "I'm in good shape on the hill at the moment. We can see that we're on the right track. The course is right and it's really fun to start the winter."