Car driver rammed
After the accident: “He doesn’t belong on the road”
The aggressive driving style of an unknown driver in Upper Austria causes incomprehension among many "Krone" readers. After supposedly taking too long to overtake another driver, he unceremoniously rammed into him. The way we deal with road traffic generally seems to be getting rougher.
Günther S.'s experience on the Westautobahn near Eberstalzell is the subject of heated discussion online. The 57-year-old was on his way to work in his electric car on Wednesday morning when he supposedly took too long to overtake and was therefore slowed down several times by another driver and ultimately rammed into.
Different opinions
While one user says: "He should stay behind the truck with his e-car, they're going 100 km/h anyway, so he'll have more battery capacity left over", the behavior of the car hooligan is met with disapproval by many: "Nowadays you need a dashcam in your car, otherwise you're the loser. Unfortunately, there are a lot of these drivers who annoy you by flashing their lights and tailgating."
Insurance company must clarify question of fault
The legal situation is tricky with the small video cameras, but the footage can be handed over to the police to prove innocence in the event of an accident. Which would have been helpful in Günther S.'s case. As no one was injured in the collision, insurance companies now have to clarify the question of guilt.
Drivers are becoming increasingly selfish
In a survey conducted by the Road Safety Board, 55 percent of respondents agreed that road traffic has become rougher. When asked about the biggest problems in terms of road safety, recklessness or selfishness after speeding landed in second place.
It has happened to everyone at some point: You're driving your car on the highway and switch to the left lane to overtake a truck. Although you are already traveling at high speed, there are still road users who can't go fast enough.
They tailgate you and use their headlights to draw attention to themselves. However, speeding only saves a little time in the long term. If you cover a 50-kilometer stretch of road at an average speed of 140 km/h instead of 120 km/h, you only save around three minutes. That is hardly reason enough to provoke dangerous situations.
