“This is not about individual sensitivities”

After the Linz double, the next hot "match" awaits Austrian soccer on Friday - this time away from the green turf: ÖFB President Klaus Mitterdorfer will hold a presidium meeting in Vienna. An eagerly awaited one. This is because the focus is on the structural reform envisaged by Mitterdorfer - for which the majority of the members of the Executive Committee already gave their verbal green light at the last meeting in August. The ÖFB boss is therefore very confident that the vote is now just a formality.