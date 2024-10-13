Clear words from ÖFB boss:
“This is not about individual sensitivities”
The ÖFB is about to hold a groundbreaking board meeting! The structural reform is to be decided in Vienna on Friday. In addition, a solution to the ongoing conflict is finally needed.
After the Linz double, the next hot "match" awaits Austrian soccer on Friday - this time away from the green turf: ÖFB President Klaus Mitterdorfer will hold a presidium meeting in Vienna. An eagerly awaited one. This is because the focus is on the structural reform envisaged by Mitterdorfer - for which the majority of the members of the Executive Committee already gave their verbal green light at the last meeting in August. The ÖFB boss is therefore very confident that the vote is now just a formality.
A two-thirds majority of the 13 members of the current presidium is required. Under the motto "Football First", Mitterdorfer is pursuing the plan of a three-person management board in the future - with a CEO at the top and an upgraded sports director who will act on an equal footing with the financial director. The executive committee, in turn, is to develop into a supervisory board. More scope for action, but also ultimate responsibility, will be entrusted to the management.
"It's about the further development of the ÖFB"
With this modernization, which ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick is also following with great interest, Mitterdorfer is aiming for faster decision-making processes in the future: "I am trying to make the ÖFB more future-proof, modern and leaner." Only central decisions will require the approval of the presidium.
The ÖFB boss describes the future role of the nine regional presidents, who had far too much influence in the past, as follows: "They will continue to be involved in all key decisions. In principle, we are not concerned with majorities or individual sensitivities, but solely with the further development of the ÖFB and Austrian soccer."
The current president, who has been at the helm of the association since July 2023, is thinking step by step: "My goal is for the key points to be decided by the Executive Committee." The new statutes will then be legally formulated by the next Federal General Assembly on 18 May 2025 in Bregenz.
Solution to the ongoing conflict
A solution must also be found on Friday to the ongoing conflict between the current managing directors of the association, Thomas Hollerer and Bernhard Neuhold. They have simply not been able to get along for years, which is why Mitterdorfer and the presidium are forced to take action. It is currently unclear whether one or even both managing directors will be parted with, but a decision is inevitable.
