Did the "wrong" driver come?
In a shopping frenzy? Driver crashes into market and flees
Wild scenes unfolded early on Sunday morning in Pottendorf in the district of Baden (Lower Austria): An as yet unknown driver crashed into the entrance door of a food market after ramming into an e-charging station. The alleged driver later came forward. However, an eyewitness waved it off: "The driver was much younger!"
Emergency call to the police at around 3.30 a.m.: In Pottendorf, a driver had crashed head-on into the entrance door of the empties return of a food market. When the emergency services arrived at the scene, they found the wrecked Hyundai i30, but there was no trace of the driver.
E-charging station rammed
An eyewitness reported that a young man had driven at high speed from the B60 onto the supermarket parking lot. He first rammed an e-charging station before the car finally crashed head-on into the glass door of the bottle return. The driver is said to have immediately got out of the car and fled on foot.
Did the "wrong driver" come forward?
During the recovery work and accident investigation by the emergency services, a man came to the scene of the accident who claimed to be the driver. However, a witness contradicted this statement: "The real driver was much younger," said the witness. The police investigation continued throughout the night.
The Pottendorf fire department recovered the Hyundai with a crane and removed the spilled fuel.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.