Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Did the "wrong" driver come?

In a shopping frenzy? Driver crashes into market and flees

Nachrichten
13.10.2024 14:50

Wild scenes unfolded early on Sunday morning in Pottendorf in the district of Baden (Lower Austria): An as yet unknown driver crashed into the entrance door of a food market after ramming into an e-charging station. The alleged driver later came forward. However, an eyewitness waved it off: "The driver was much younger!"

0 Kommentare

Emergency call to the police at around 3.30 a.m.: In Pottendorf, a driver had crashed head-on into the entrance door of the empties return of a food market. When the emergency services arrived at the scene, they found the wrecked Hyundai i30, but there was no trace of the driver.

E-charging station rammed
An eyewitness reported that a young man had driven at high speed from the B60 onto the supermarket parking lot. He first rammed an e-charging station before the car finally crashed head-on into the glass door of the bottle return. The driver is said to have immediately got out of the car and fled on foot.

According to an eyewitness, a much younger driver than the one who reported the incident drove into the bottle return. (Bild: Thomas Lenger/Monatsrevue)
According to an eyewitness, a much younger driver than the one who reported the incident drove into the bottle return.
(Bild: Thomas Lenger/Monatsrevue)

Did the "wrong driver" come forward?
During the recovery work and accident investigation by the emergency services, a man came to the scene of the accident who claimed to be the driver. However, a witness contradicted this statement: "The real driver was much younger," said the witness. The police investigation continued throughout the night. 

The Pottendorf fire department recovered the Hyundai with a crane and removed the spilled fuel. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von René Denk
René Denk
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf