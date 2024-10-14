Klagenfurt has to invest millions in sewage treatment plant

The debt trap in Klagenfurt strikes with every budget; year after year, internal loans are used to cover the deficit. "And they always come from the fees budget," says FP city councillor Sandra Wassermann, who would do well with sewers and waste. Now, however, a lot of money is needed for this area. "The plans for the conversion of the sewage treatment plant are in the final phase, with construction due to start in 2026. There are currently only a few million in this account, I want the internal loans to be repaid. There is no money left for new loans, we urgently need the profit ourselves."