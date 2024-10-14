Despite lack of money
Klagenfurt has to invest millions in sewage treatment plant
Although there would be enough revenue to renovate the 57-year-old sewage treatment plant in Klagenfurt through sewer and waste charges, there is a shortfall of 77 million euros for the modernization. And despite the city's tight finances, work is due to start in just two years' time.
The debt trap in Klagenfurt strikes with every budget; year after year, internal loans are used to cover the deficit. "And they always come from the fees budget," says FP city councillor Sandra Wassermann, who would do well with sewers and waste. Now, however, a lot of money is needed for this area. "The plans for the conversion of the sewage treatment plant are in the final phase, with construction due to start in 2026. There are currently only a few million in this account, I want the internal loans to be repaid. There is no money left for new loans, we urgently need the profit ourselves."
The renovation work on the sewage treatment plant, which went into operation in 1967, is scheduled to take four years. 77 million euros are needed for this. "The floods have also shown that modernization is necessary. 40 million liters of wastewater end up in the treatment plant every day. The retention volume will be increased from 6,000 to 27,000 cubic meters during the renovation," says Wassermann. "There must be more safety for citizens in the event of future flooding."
Eleven municipalities use the plant
Eleven surrounding municipalities use the sewage treatment plant. 60 percent of the wastewater that is discharged into the Glan after treatment comes from households, 40 percent from industry. "The sewer network is 1400 kilometers long. The capacity for households is being increased. We are currently at 1150 liters per second, in future it will be 1850 liters."
