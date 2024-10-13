Up to 22 degrees
It remains mild despite rain and fog
Even in October, it will remain unusually mild throughout Austria in the coming week, with temperatures of up to 22 degrees in the east. Nevertheless, it may rain in some parts of the country. Otherwise, however, the sun will prevail for the most part.
Thick clouds will gather across the country on Monday. Isolated rain showers are also expected until the afternoon, which will reach the east. Rain will also alternate with sunshine on the northern side of the Alps and in the north. Temperatures will reach between twelve and 17 degrees during the course of the day.
In Upper and Lower Austria, Vienna and northern Burgenland, it will remain cloudy and rainy throughout Tuesday. In the rest of Austria, the sun will occasionally shine through. The wind will be moderate to light. Up to 20 degrees are expected in the west in the afternoon. But it will also remain unusually warm in the other federal states.
Dense patches of fog and high fog will also predominate throughout Austria on Wednesday. A few high cloud fields will also move through from the southwest. In the north and east, the wind will be brisk at times. In the morning, temperatures could reach up to ten degrees. As the day progresses, temperatures will climb up to 22 degrees. However, there will only be partial sunshine.
Thursday will be mostly sunny. Only in the southwest and south will high fog patches and denser clouds on the mountains cause cooler temperatures. The wind will be moderate to brisk from east to south in the east. Depending on the sun, temperatures could reach between ten and 22 degrees.
