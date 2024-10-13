Duo turned themselves in
Man (55) beaten unconscious, then self-reporting
Curious incident in the Tyrolean capital on Saturday! In front of a shopping center, a Syrian (20) and a man (39), whose citizenship is unclear, attacked a local man (55). The victim was seriously injured. Around an hour later, the duo handed themselves in to the police.
The incident took place shortly before 5.30 pm. In front of a shopping center in Innsbruck, the 20-year-old and the 39-year-old attacked the 55-year-old out of the blue. "They punched the victim several times in the head." The Tyrolean then lost consciousness.
Another attack, although the victim was already unconscious
That was obviously not enough for the duo. "When the victim was already unconscious on the ground, the 39-year-old kicked him again." The 55-year-old suffered serious injuries as a result.
Curious: "During the manhunt, in which several patrols were involved, the two suspects went to the Hötting police station shortly before 6.30 p.m. and reported themselves."
After questioning, the facts of the case were reported to the public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck, which ordered the charges to be pressed at large.
Further investigations to follow
After questioning the duo, the Innsbruck public prosecutor's office was consulted. They ordered that charges be brought at large. Once further investigations have been completed, reports will be submitted to the relevant authorities.
The "Krone" also asked whether the alleged perpetrators had a motive for the attack. The office in Hötting said that only the press office was allowed to provide information on this. A spokesperson there, in turn, said that "we have no further information on the case".
