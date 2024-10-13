FPÖ praises Orbán
Asylum camps: “Hungary is a role model for Austria”
The topic of "illegal migration" remains hotly debated on both sides of the border. The FPÖ Burgenland is once again involved in the heated debate about alleged refugee camps in Hungary in the immediate vicinity of Austria.
It is reacting to warnings about asylum camps coming from the neighboring country to the east. Not only the mayor and many local residents in the Hungarian town of Vitnyéd near the border with Burgenland are certain that a camp is in preparation - despite all denials.
Warning remains in place
According to research by critical Hungarian media, several reception centers for migrants could even be in the pipeline. There is talk of two more locations in the region, one of which is at Rábaring near Écs, not far from the M1 highway.
Orbán speech in Strasbourg
In this context, the FPÖ Burgenland refers to Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who, as President of the Council of the EU, sent out a clear message at a press conference in Strasbourg. According to this, there should be no refugee camp in Vitnyéd or anywhere else in Hungary.
"A clear message"
"Orbán made it unmistakably clear that Hungary will withstand pressure from the European Union and will not set up any such facilities. A signal that should give Austria food for thought and set an example," emphasize the Freedom Party.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
