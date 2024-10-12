Wrestling Bundesliga
Wals secured the right to host the final even without Ragginger
Now everything is set. While the wrestlers from record team champions AC Wals had secured their place in the final in Götzis the previous week, first place in the championship play-off is now also clear in advance. Coach Matthias Außerleitner even rested his flagship athlete against title rivals Inzing.
In Greco-Roman, the Flachgau team with the outstanding Christoph Burger took the lead at the break in the lower weight classes, with "Flea" Kristian Cikel winning without a fight. "Inzing must have expected the defeat, which is why they changed their line-up," said coach Matthias Außerleitner. With a 16:11 lead behind them, the 55-time champions then left nothing to be desired in the freestyle in front of 600 spectators in the Walserfeldhalle. The result was a 37:18 victory, which means that the Salzburgers, who have already qualified for the league final, will contest the final rematch - once again against Inzing - at home on November 23rd.
This time they even had the luxury of resting heavyweight Markus Ragginger, who was ill. He praised the performance of his colleagues, saying: "It was also a cool experience to watch it from outside. But I'm already looking forward to being back on the mat next time."
Second division teams remain flawless
The second division teams were no less impressive: In the western group, the Wals juniors rolled over the young Inzinger with 44:6 and can no longer be displaced from first place after their sixth win. In the "East", the group phase is still ongoing and the Vigaun/Abtenau fighting team also won their fifth match - 33:20 at Leonding/Neufeld.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
