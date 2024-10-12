Wals secured the right to host the final even without Ragginger

In Greco-Roman, the Flachgau team with the outstanding Christoph Burger took the lead at the break in the lower weight classes, with "Flea" Kristian Cikel winning without a fight. "Inzing must have expected the defeat, which is why they changed their line-up," said coach Matthias Außerleitner. With a 16:11 lead behind them, the 55-time champions then left nothing to be desired in the freestyle in front of 600 spectators in the Walserfeldhalle. The result was a 37:18 victory, which means that the Salzburgers, who have already qualified for the league final, will contest the final rematch - once again against Inzing - at home on November 23rd.