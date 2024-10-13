But some are rising ...
Classic car prices are still relatively low
Recently, classic cars have only been good investments to a limited extent, with prices not moving much. However, there have been price increases for some models.
Prices for classic cars rose slightly in 2023. The German Classic Car Index rose by one point compared to the previous year to 2931 points, according to the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA). This means that the increase in value was once again below the inflation rate. The index is based on the price development of 88 representative models weighted according to registration figures. Particularly exclusive and expensive vehicles are not taken into account.
The VDA cites the high inflation rate last year as the main reason for the slow price development. Added to this is the lack of economic growth. Individual models were nevertheless able to increase in price, including many German makes.
The VW Variant 412 L saw the strongest increase, with its value rising by 76 percent. The Mercedes W 198 (Gullwing) followed with a plus of 50 percent. Directly behind them are everyday vehicles such as the Mercedes W123 (up 44 percent), the Ford Escort 1100 from the 1968-1970 model years (up 43 percent) and the BMW 7 Series E23 (up 22 percent).
There are also two Japanese cars in the top ten: the Mazda MX-5 NA increased in value by 19 percent and the Toyota MR2 by 14 percent.
At the other end of the scale are the Renault R4 (1972-74), the BMW 635 CSI, the Jaguar E-Type V12 S3 Convertible and the Ferrari 328 GTS. There is no change here compared to the previous year.
The Mercedes-Benz 220 4TL (1951-1955) and the Alfa Romeo 2000GTV (1971-1977) fell by 1 percent, while the Fiat 124 Sport Spider dropped by 2 percent. The Porsche 356 C 1600 Coupe fell by 3 percent, the Jaguar XJ6 4.2 by 6 percent and the Buick Rivera Coupé by 8 percent.
