Why are you doing this to Babler, Mr. Fußi?

The little table in the window of the "Cafè Schönberger" on Wiedner Hauptstraße is firmly reserved on this late afternoon. "Rudi Fußi, Federal Chancellor" is handwritten on a white sign. "I practically live here," the SPÖ rebel explains the flattery and laughs. He is one of four regulars who enjoy the privilege of a monthly bill. Fußi takes a seat in the grass-green wallpapered armchair, having only bought his blue suit half an hour before our appointment. "Have you signed up anyway?" he asks the waiter, who confesses that he is unfortunately not a member of the SPÖ. "Join quickly, I need every vote now!" he shouts, stirring sugar into his espresso. Although Fußi is always on first-name terms with everyone, we stick to "you" in the interview. It is accompanied by the humming of the coffee machines, watched by amused visitors and the fatherly gaze of the owner, who calls Fußi "Braveheart" - brave heart - and simply trusts him to do anything.