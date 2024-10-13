Everything is gone
Property management simply cleared out the cellar compartment
A woman from Linz experienced something almost unbelievable. When she went into the cellar of her apartment building in the city center one day, the room assigned to her was suddenly empty - cleared out. After initially believing it was a theft, it turned out a little later that everything was completely different.
Hilde H. (69) has lived in a smart apartment in Linz's old town for 50 years. But for the past two years, the Linz resident has been at loggerheads with her property manager. No wonder, because in June 2022, the woman's basement was simply cleared out in a night and fog operation - swept clean. "I went down one day and there was nothing left. I immediately called the police because at first I thought burglars were at work. But they don't usually clean up," says the Linz resident.
The police were also baffled
The police thought so too, which is why Hilde H. - who had only lost her husband to coronavirus two years earlier - contacted the property management company. And it quickly became clear that she was the culprit. "The problem was that our cellars don't have the same number as our apartments. Now someone new has moved in, and the tenants have simply been assigned my cellar," says Hilde H.
Fighting for compensation for two years
However, she has not received any compensation, even though she has been trying to reach an agreement with the property management for two years. "I would have had to submit invoices for the things that were in the cellar. But I don't have them. A lot of it was still from my late husband," she says.
The property management company was reasonable: "A mistake was made, we're sorry," they said when asked by Krone. They will get in touch with Mrs. H. again. GS
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.