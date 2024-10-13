Property management simply cleared out the cellar compartment

Hilde H. (69) has lived in a smart apartment in Linz's old town for 50 years. But for the past two years, the Linz resident has been at loggerheads with her property manager. No wonder, because in June 2022, the woman's basement was simply cleared out in a night and fog operation - swept clean. "I went down one day and there was nothing left. I immediately called the police because at first I thought burglars were at work. But they don't usually clean up," says the Linz resident.