Who should save our ailing industry?

SPÖ and FPÖ fall away

However, it is completely unclear who the addressee of the demands should be, as there is currently no coalition in terms of real politics that would implement them. The ÖVP cannot count on the SPÖ here, as it largely holds diametrically opposed positions - the keywords being a reduction in working hours and wealth tax. According to the ÖVP, the FPÖ, with whom the demands are most likely to be implemented, is out of the coalition race as long as its leader is Herbert Kickl.