"I'll tell him"
BVB cult kicker: “I think that’s sh… from Klopp”
BVB cult footballer Kevin Großkreutz has reacted with shock to Jürgen Klopp's decision to work as "Head of Global Soccer" at Red Bull. "When we meet, I'll tell him personally that I think it's shit that he's doing something like this," the former professional footballer announced angrily.
"I woke up, had 30 messages on my cell phone and was already thinking: What happened?", Großkreutz tells the podcast "Viertelstunde Fußball". When he finally found out why, the 36-year-old didn't want to believe it at first: "I also thought I was dreaming, then I hoped it was a fake message."
But a short time later, it was official that Klopp would be the new "Head of Global Soccer" at Red Bull. "It was a shock and it's sad. Somehow it still hasn't really sunk in," said the former Klopp protégé, expressing his disappointment.
"I'll tell him personally"
Großkreutz doesn't understand the motivation behind the decision: "I don't think anyone expected it. It's very, very strange and still hard to grasp. Nevertheless, he is a friend of mine to whom I owe a lot. I will always be grateful."
However, even that cannot hide his disappointment, said the 36-year-old: "As a soccer fan, I think it sucks, to put it bluntly." The former Dortmund professional has therefore made a decision: "But as a friend, you also have to accept decisions. When we meet, I'll still tell him personally that I think it's shit that he's doing something like that!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
