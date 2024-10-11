Klagenfurt: dozens of apartments “disappeared”

Demand for the entire city council to be investigated

"It is unbearable that we are constantly having to deal with new scandals instead of addressing the pressing problems of our city," criticizes Julian Geier, club chairman of the Klagenfurt People's Party, and calls for a comprehensive investigation of the entire city council: "We no longer have time to deal with new scandals every week. All facts must be put on the table, all potential scandals brought to light. This is the only way we can work for the well-being of the people of Klagenfurt again after a transparent investigation," said Geier.