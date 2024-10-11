Vorteilswelt
Team grades from the "Krone"

Brilliant: Prass was behind, in front, everywhere!

Nachrichten
11.10.2024 06:02

Austria's national soccer team celebrated their first Nations League victory with a 4:0 win over Kazakhstan. The grades from "Krone" editor Georg Leblhuber ... 

0 Kommentare

Scoring key
6 world class 5 very strong, 4 strong, 3 average, 2 weak, 1 not his day, 0 used too briefly.

Alexander Schlager: 3
His Thursday evening was not only reminiscent of a blue Monday because he played in blue. Had one shot saved.

Stefan Posch: 3
Defensively not very busy, offensively with room for improvement.

Gernot Trauner: 4
Most of the build-up play went through him - the passes were usually on target.

Philipp Lienhart: 4
Cleared the Kazakhs' most dangerous attacking move before the break with his head and scored with his head after the restart to make it 2-0.

Alexander Prass: 5
Was everywhere at the back, in front. Dangerous with shots and set-pieces. The most eye-catching Austrian in the first half.

(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)

Konrad Laimer: 4
Even if a 60m solo run down the left was his highlight - not just a top runner.

Nicolas Seiwald: 4
Inconspicuous, but valuable! Typical: His ball win led to the 1:0.

Romano Schmid: 3
Shot countless corners from the left - one led to 2:0. Less successful from the game itself.

Christoph Baumgartner: 5
Scored the 1:0, prepared the 3:0. Always a source of danger in attack due to his speed alone.

Marcel Sabitzer: 3
His finish to make it 3-0 was a sign of class. Until then, however, he had mostly only attracted attention with his captain's bow.

(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)

Junior Adamu: 2
One shot off the bar, two finishes - still not enough.

Michael Svoboda: 3
Came on for Trauner - and put in a solid performance.

Patrick Wimmer: 3
An invigorating element.

Marco Arnautovic: 4
Missed a chance, but still showed class.

Matthias Seidl: 3
Came on for Baumgartner - and scored the final goal to make it 4:0.

Florian Grillitsch: 0
Came on too briefly

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Georg Leblhuber
