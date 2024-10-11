Team grades from the "Krone"
Brilliant: Prass was behind, in front, everywhere!
Austria's national soccer team celebrated their first Nations League victory with a 4:0 win over Kazakhstan. The grades from "Krone" editor Georg Leblhuber ...
Scoring key:
6 world class 5 very strong, 4 strong, 3 average, 2 weak, 1 not his day, 0 used too briefly.
Alexander Schlager: 3
His Thursday evening was not only reminiscent of a blue Monday because he played in blue. Had one shot saved.
Stefan Posch: 3
Defensively not very busy, offensively with room for improvement.
Gernot Trauner: 4
Most of the build-up play went through him - the passes were usually on target.
Philipp Lienhart: 4
Cleared the Kazakhs' most dangerous attacking move before the break with his head and scored with his head after the restart to make it 2-0.
Alexander Prass: 5
Was everywhere at the back, in front. Dangerous with shots and set-pieces. The most eye-catching Austrian in the first half.
Konrad Laimer: 4
Even if a 60m solo run down the left was his highlight - not just a top runner.
Nicolas Seiwald: 4
Inconspicuous, but valuable! Typical: His ball win led to the 1:0.
Romano Schmid: 3
Shot countless corners from the left - one led to 2:0. Less successful from the game itself.
Christoph Baumgartner: 5
Scored the 1:0, prepared the 3:0. Always a source of danger in attack due to his speed alone.
Marcel Sabitzer: 3
His finish to make it 3-0 was a sign of class. Until then, however, he had mostly only attracted attention with his captain's bow.
Junior Adamu: 2
One shot off the bar, two finishes - still not enough.
Michael Svoboda: 3
Came on for Trauner - and put in a solid performance.
Patrick Wimmer: 3
An invigorating element.
Marco Arnautovic: 4
Missed a chance, but still showed class.
Matthias Seidl: 3
Came on for Baumgartner - and scored the final goal to make it 4:0.
Florian Grillitsch: 0
Came on too briefly
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.